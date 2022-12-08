Finding her way. Maren Morris opened up about dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to 2-year-old son Hayes at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think a lot of identity crises happened there,” Morris, 32, said during a Sunday, December 4, appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for the first time, and reeling from that, and trying to, like, find the forest through the trees. But also just knowing my worth without someone clapping for me.”

The country crooner tied the knot with husband Ryan Hurd in March 2018 before welcoming Hayes two years later. Finding herself dealing with postpartum struggles in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine, Morris turned to her husband, 36, to provide the support she needed.

“He kind of just helped me in song form, and in just conversation form, figure out how to get to the light,” the “Bones” singer said, noting that the pair often turned to songwriting to help process emotions.

This isn’t the first time Morris has gotten candid about her postpartum difficulties. In September 2020, the “Middle” songstress opened up about figuring out a recovery process during such an isolating time.

“I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now,” she explained during an appearance on CBS This Morning. “I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.’”

The Grammy winner shared that she felt like she “suck[ed] at every level” after welcoming her baby boy, saying, “You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right.”

Two months earlier, the “My Church” artist was slammed for posting a photo of herself and her infant via Instagram hanging out in a lake without life vests in July 2020.

At the time, Hurd came to his wife’s defense, calling Morris a “great mom.”

“My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture,” he tweeted. “Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. Later, nerds.”

That same month, Morris opened up about the hypocrisies of the parenting police during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I would just have to say that anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, [that] obviously comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else, especially who is brand new at this. We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways,” she told host Andy Cohen.

The Texas native went on to say she planned to be “more private” about her son on social media in the future after finding it hard to deal with online criticism as a new mom.

“It’s been so fun sharing photos, but I feel like I can take someone saying my music sucks or I’m ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card I can’t emotionally handle right now,” she said. “I was like, I’m just gonna protect myself and him from it.”

Two years later, however, Morris is much more comfortable sharing her opinions and beliefs — something she credits to the experience of motherhood.

“I think it’s gotten more galvanized since I’ve had my son, that I am really trying to make something beyond music,” she revealed on Sunday. “And I want people to look around at my shows and realize, ‘OK, this is really loving, and safe, and comfortable.'”

The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” has also gotten back to sharing photos of her little one with the world, uploading photos of taking Hayes with her on the road in August.

“He’s only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children’s museum that America has to offer,” the mom of one wrote via Instagram at the time. “He knows every band, crew and bus driver’s name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home.”