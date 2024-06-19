Carole and Michael Middleton made their first public appearance since daughter Princess Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

The parents of the Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out on the second day of Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, on Wednesday, June 19.

Carole, 69, wore a blue Self-Portrait dress with a blue fascinator. Meanwhile, Michael, 74, donned a black suit jacket with gray-and-black striped pants, a patterned tie and a black top hat.

While Kate was not present, her husband, Prince William, was all smiles as he attended the event. (King Charles III also did not make an appearance on Wednesday but was in attendance for the opening day on Tuesday, June 18.)

The week-long event kicked off on Tuesday and is set to conclude on Saturday, June 22. Members of the royal family attend the Royal Ascot in a procession with horse-drawn carriages each morning before watching the races for the day.

Kate made her return to the spotlight on Saturday, June 15, to attend the annual Trooping the Colour event. She was spotted in a carriage with her and William’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Later that day, she also stood on the balcony alongside other royal family members.

After Kate stepped back from her duties in January following her “planned” abdominal surgery, she announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer — and would extend her hiatus.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she said in a video message at the time. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Kensington Palace noted at the time that Kate would “return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” adding that William, 41, continued to “balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”

Since news of her diagnosis, Kate shared another update on her health and released a stunning photo where she stood alongside a tree while looking off in the distance.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” she shared in a statement on Friday, June 14, alongside the image. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”