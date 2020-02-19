‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack’s Cause of Death Revealed

A true tragedy. Caroline Flack’s cause of death was confirmed by the coroner four days after she was found unresponsive.

The 40-year-old former Love Island host died by suicide by hanging, the coroner confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday, February 19.

That same day, Flack’s family shared an unpublished Instagram post she wrote shortly before she took her own life. According to The New York Times, Flack wrote that she “took responsibility for what happened” the night she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, but wrote that she “was NOT a domestic abuser.”

“Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet,” the post reads.

Flack was found unresponsive in her East London home on Saturday, February 15, two months after the incident with Burton. She subsequently stepped down as the host of Love Island. When the popular U.K. reality series returned on Monday, February 17, narrator Iain Stirling paid tribute to Flack.

“We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away,” Stirling said. “Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island, and her passion, warm and enthusiasm connected with millions of viewers. Right now, we are all just trying to come to terms with what happened. I hope we can all be kinder, always show love and listen to one another. Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favorite show. You were a true friend to me.”

Burton, meanwhile, shared a heartbreaking message for his late love on Sunday, February 16.

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” he wrote. “I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.”

Flack’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, for his part, pinned a black ribbon to his suit jacket at the 2020 Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, February 18, in remembrance of his former flame.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).