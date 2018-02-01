Proud wife! Carrie Underwood expressed her excitement over the news that husband Mike Fisher is ending his retirement from the National Hockey League and returning to play for the Nashville Predators.

The “Softly and Tenderly” singer tweeted a message to her athlete beau on Wednesday, January 31. “This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!” she wrote along with the tweet from the Predators making the announcement.

The team broke the news on Wednesday, tweeting: “SEE YOU AGAIN. Mike Fisher is ending his retirement and will play for the #Preds this season.”

During a press conference the same day, Fisher revealed that his wife gave him the blessing to return to the game. “Carrie asked me every day what I was going to do and she was excited for me to come back. I had the blessing of the family, so felt good about that,” he said.

Fisher, 37, announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL last August, after he and the Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, four games to two, in June.

Underwood, 34, also supported the former Predators captain’s decision at the time sharing an Instagram photo of him after his announcement in a letter to his fans via The Tennessean newspaper.

“Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “You’ve given your teammates and the game [your] all for so many years…you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more. We can’t wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville #PredsFansForLife.”

The couple married in July 2010 and welcomed their son, Isaiah, in February 2015. The American Idol alum recently posted an Instagram photo of Fisher spending some quality time during his break reading a story with their 2-year-old boy.

“Storytime with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts… ❤️❤️❤️,” Underwood wrote on January 20.

