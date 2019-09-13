



Jesus, take the wheel! Carrie Underwood revealed in a new interview that her husband, Mike Fisher, does not shy away from sharing his opinions about her music before the public hears it.

“I’ve learned not to really let him hear my stuff, like, while I’m writing it or while I’m recording it,” the country superstar, 36, told Jenny McCarthy during a town hall special on SiriusXM’s The Highway on Thursday, September 12. “He really only hears the album kind of when it’s done.”

And when the former NHL player, 39, does take a listen, he can be brutally honest at times.

“He critiques. He’ll tell me what he thinks about it,” Underwood continued. “I love my husband, and I do care what he thinks, but when it comes to music, I’d be like, ‘This is like me telling you how to play hockey. Like, you’d be like, ‘OK.’’ I’m like, ‘Let mama handle this.’ You know? I got this.”

The American Idol season 4 winner finds comfort in her fellow “hockey wives” who tend to “tell their husbands everything they did wrong in the game.”

“I’m always like, ‘You look hot!’” Underwood said with a laugh. “Even if I know he had a bad game, I’m like, ‘You look real good out there, babe.’”

The couple have been married since 2010 and share sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 7 months.

The “Before He Cheats” singer is currently in the final stretch of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicked off in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 1 and wraps up in Detroit on October 31.

“[Isaiah] asked me, he said, ‘Mommy, are you going on tour? Are you coming with us?’ And my husband was like, ‘Honey, Mommy is the tour,’” she said during the SiriusXM special. “So I feel like he’s starting to [get it]. And then he’ll see me, like, up on stage. ‘Mommy, you did so good!’ He’s sweet.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!