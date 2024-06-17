Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher experienced a memorable Father’s Day weekend after part of their Nashville home caught fire.

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” Underwood’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, June 17. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, the local fire department was dispatched to a fire alarm around 9:42 p.m. local time on Father’s Day. The call was later upgraded to a structure fire.

“Crews from all eight of our stations responded,” officials said in a statement via X on Sunday, June 16. “Fairview Fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house.”

Related: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Sweetest Family Moments With 2 Sons Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have embraced every step of being parents to their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob — and the good times are still rolling. The twosome welcomed Isaiah in February 2015, five years after they tied the knot. “He makes me happy all day every day,” Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly of […]

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no injuries to report. According to WKRN, investigators are working to determine if the fire was sparked by a UTV parked next to the garage.

While it’s unclear if the fire affected Underwood’s Father’s Day plans, the “Before He Cheats” singer shared a glimpse into her weekend via Instagram Stories when she shared a photo with two of her animals.

“Sheep selfie with Gray and Gary…” Underwood, 43, wrote on Sunday before any fire broke out.

Despite being one of American Idol’s biggest success stories — currently performing a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World — Underwood assures fans that her life at home in Tennessee with sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, is totally normal.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of Pro Hockey Players: Candace, Erin and More Candace Cameron Bure, Erin Andrews and more celebrities found love with professional hockey players. The Full House alum was introduced to now-husband Valeri Bure at a charity hockey game by costar Dave Coulier. The twosome wed in 1996, and Cameron Bure is still head over heels in love. “He makes me laugh a lot, which […]

“We’re just really normal people and I’m so thankful that we are,” she told People in March 2020. “My kids are my alarm. My husband and I are trying this thing where we get up earlier so we can have a little quiet time before the kids wake up. Then we have breakfast together, and it’s all about the mad dash out the door.”

Although a calendar journal is used to help keep things organized, Underwood knows that things can always come up. One thing she always tries to make time for, however, is a good workout.

“I’m a health nerd. It’s a passion,” she explained. “I don’t pamper myself often — and maybe I should be a little better at that — but working out to me is that. It helps me balance.”