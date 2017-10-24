Carson Daly confirmed that his stepfather has passed away.

Just hours after responding to a tweet telling fans that his father’s health was in peril, Daly posted a photo to his Instagram sharing the news of Richard Caruso’s death on Tuesday, October 24.

He captioned the heartfelt photo: “Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero. He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

The news comes just five weeks after the death of Daly’s mother. That same day, the 44-year-old opened up about Caruso on Twitter: “Short story, been a rough month for my fam,” he wrote after a fan tweeted that she missed seeing Daly on the Today show. “Mom passing. Dad’s health in peril,” he added.

As previously reported, Pattie Daly Caruso, died suddenly of a heart attack at her Palm Desert, California, home on September 17. She was 73.

Earlier this month, the former MTV personality shared a heartbreaking note written by his mom when she was battling breast cancer in 1998. “My sister & I just discovered this ‘goodbye’ letter Mom left in her desk drawer,” he wrote on Instagram. “She clearly thought she might not make it. We never knew.”

“This was 1998. She lived almost 20 years longer. She survived and thrived. Never give up,” he added.

Daly was just 6 when he lost his biological dad “J.D.” to bladder cancer.

