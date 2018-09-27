Shore charades! With six seasons of Jersey Shore and two seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation under their belt, it’s safe to say that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio know each other pretty well. Us Weekly had the six housemates battle it out in a fiercely competitive ­– and sometimes NSFW – game of charades.

While challenging to keep quiet at times, each cast member attempted to silently act out notorious phrases and scenes from the reality series – like peeing in the pool or The Situation reading a menu. Watch the exclusive video above to see how they did.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!