Back at it. Catfish has resumed production following allegations of sexual misconduct against host and executive producer Nev Schulman were found to be not credible, Us Weekly can confirm.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed the news to Us on Friday, June 22, a little over a month after filming came to halt.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” the statement read. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

The statement continued: “Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment.”

As previously reported, Schulman denied the claims in May after a video surfaced in which a woman — who appeared on the MTV show in 2015 — alleged that she was sexually harassed by him during production.

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth,” Schulman said in a statement to Us at the time. “I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

MTV also spoke out in a statement following the allegations: “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

The show is currently in its seventh season and first began airing in 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!