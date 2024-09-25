Catherine Zeta-Jones stripped down as a special birthday gift for husband Michael Douglas — and couldn’t help but show the photo off to fans.

“In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!” Zeta-Jones captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 25. “This is gift option two, golf balls being option one … of course.”

In the black-and-white snap, Zeta-Jones looks like a model as she leans over her bathroom counter completely naked except for a pair of heels. The actress left little to the imagination while celebrating her 55th birthday — and she’s still got it.

Aside from a birthday gift for herself, the image was a surprise for husband Douglas, who turned 80 on Wednesday. Zeta-Jones posted a separate tribute to herself and Douglas, along with a throwback photo of them together.

“Happy Birthday to Michael and to me!!” she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. “This was us on our birthday 25 years ago! I love you with all my heart.”

Douglas celebrated his “birthday sister” in a social media post of his own.

“I love you with all my heart!” the actor captioned a photo of Zeta-Jones on Wednesday. “May your new year be the best!”

The Hollywood couple has had a relationship that stands the test of time, initially meeting in 1998. At first glance, Douglas knew that Zeta-Jones was The One — despite their 25-year age gap.

“I said to her after about half an hour [of hanging out], ‘You know, I’m going to be the father of your children,’” he said on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016. “It sounded good, and she said, ‘You know, I’ve heard a lot about you, and I’ve seen a lot about you, and I think it’s time I say good night.’”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones share two kids, son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21. (Douglas is also the father to son Cameron Douglas with ex-wife Diandra Douglas.)

Throughout their relationship, the duo hasn’t shied away from offering details about their love life. More than a year before Zeta-Jones stripped down for her birthday photo, Douglas revealed that the couple has a wild golf bet that involves no clothes.

“The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time,” he told The Guardian in March 2023. “But there have been times when we’re playing alone and have to give her a little show because we are competitive. But only when I play with my wife.”

A real love story for the ages.