Catherine Zeta-Jones may portray Morticia Addams on Wednesday, but to her family with husband Michael Douglas, she’s just Mom (and “Zeze” to her step-grandkids).

The Chicago star shares son Dylan, born in 2000, and daughter Carys, born in 2003, with Douglas, whom Zeta-Jones wed the same year the couple welcomed their son. (The Kominsky Method alum is also father of son Cameron Douglas, whom he welcomed in 1978, with ex-wife Diandra Douglas.)

The Zeta-Jones/Douglas brood grew even bigger in 2017, when Cameron welcomed his first-born, daughter Lua, with partner Viviane Thibes. Nearly one year later, Cameron and Thibes welcomed a second child, son Ryder.

As their family has continued to grow, Zeta-Jones and Douglas have remained as in love as ever.

“I think sometimes we take the person closest to us for granted. I would say sometimes we make more of an effort with strangers than we do with the person who’s closest to us,” Douglas exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. And I’ve always tried to remember how fortunate I am and what an extraordinary lady she is and daily remember [of] that kind of respect.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of the Zeta-Jones/Douglas family: