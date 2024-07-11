Michael Douglas Hits Red Carpet With His 2 Kids With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas made his latest red carpet appearance a family affair.

The actor stepped out for the New York City premiere of the new documentary America’s Burning — which he narrates — on Wednesday, July 10, with his two children with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones on each arm.

Douglas, 79, was joined by son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, for the movie premiere. (Douglas also shares son Cameron, 45, with his first wife, Diandra Luker.)

Douglas wore a navy blazer and blue shirt while Dylan and Carys looked just as stylish as their fashion icon mother in cream and white ensembles.

The Wall Street actor began dating Welsh actress Zeta-Jones in 1999, and they married a year later in 2000.

In April, Douglas shared that he once got mistaken for his children’s grandfather by a teacher while visiting one of them at college. “This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day. I say ‘I am a parent!’” he recalled in an interview with the U.K.’s Telegraph newspaper. “That was a rough one.”

Douglas also said his 25-year marriage to Zeta-Jones has been a “good ride,” and he believes expanding his family later in life made him a better father.

“Cameron suffered a lot from that time,” Douglas told the Telegraph of raising his eldest son. “I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together. And you’ve done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids.”

In May 2023, Cameron spoke about how his struggles with drug addiction and an almost seven-year stint in prison from 2010 to 2016 damaged his relationship with his father. “My father, aside from me, was probably the relationship that took the longest to sort of, you know, find its way back to — I think a place where both of us felt fulfilled and felt safe,” Cameron exclusively told Us Weekly.

“It was years of my behavior [that added to] us not really having much of a relationship [starting] since I was an early teen,” Cameron continued. “It was never a nasty relationship, you know, we always sort of had a good time together and obviously love each other. It just wasn’t much there because I wasn’t available.”

Cameron added that it “took a little while for [Douglas] to sort of trust me again,” but he was “grateful” the two could now “enjoy each other’s company on a regular basis.”