No regrets. For Catt Sadler, there’s no reason to reflect on her departure from E! News almost a year ago because she’s perfectly content with where she is now.

The Cattwalk founder, 44, spoke with Us Weekly at the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, October 6, where she confirmed all is well in her neck of the woods since she left her job at E! News after a dispute over unequal pay.

“Keyword is not looking back. Keyword is only looking forward,” she told Us at the event, held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles. “Everything is … it’s phenomenal what’s happened in my life, what I’m able to do, what I’m able to speak to these days, the freedom I have, the creative freedom I have, so I’m just enjoying this season of my life in every capacity.”

The former host, who had worked for the network for more than a decade, quit in December 2017 over pay inequality after she found out colleague Jason Kennedy made nearly double her salary. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Sadler decided to leave E! after network executives failed to work with her when it came to increasing her paycheck.

The pay gap caught the attention of several celebrities including Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Debra Messing slammed E! live on air while being interviewed by Giuliana Rancic on behalf of E! at the Golden Globe awards in January. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her,” the Will & Grace alum said during the interview. “That’s something that can change tomorrow, you know. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Nowadays Sadler — who shares sons Austin, 17, and Arion, 13, with ex-husband Kyle Boyd — is keeping busy with a variety of projects, including partnering up with Lord & Taylor to be its first-ever resident style expert. In addition to that, she’s also enjoying the calmness of not being on television for the first time in 20 years. “It’s been so gratifying because I’ve just been creating for the first time. I’ve had the freedom to create and be more flexible with my schedule. I spent so much time with my kids than the last year,” she told Us Weekly in August. “There’s not a day that goes by that I have a zero regret.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

