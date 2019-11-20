



Celebs were out and about this week, from Catt Sadler looking chic in Malibu, to John Mayer putting on a show stopping performance in L.A., to Lily Aldridge celebrating her fragrance line in Nashville. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Catt Sadler attended the LALA LÉXA luncheon to celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day in Malibu.

— Zendaya posed on the red carpet at the #ChangeTheChairs statue at AFI 2019 presented by Audi in L.A.

— John Mayer put on a stellar performance at the Land Rover Defender reveal event at Rolling Greens Downtown Los Angeles.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Lily Aldridge hosted the first pop-up event for her eponymous fragrance line, Lily Aldridge Parfums, at White’s Mercantile in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Howie Mandel attended the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Gala to honor Paul Guerin and Don Passman and support the medical center’s new Board of Governors Innovation Center at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

— FoodGod and gallerist Isabelle Bscher at the opening of “What’s for Dinner” at Gallery Gmuryznska in New York City

— Selma Blair rocked a Garnet Hill cashmere cropped sweater while out and about in L.A.

— Debi Mazar attended ARTWALK NY to benefit Coalition for the Homeless at NYC’s Spring Studios.

— Luka Sabbat celebrated the Champion Athleticwear 100th anniversary in NYC where guests enjoyed performances by The Harlem Globetrotters, Choreo Cookies and Marawa.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys celebrated their new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at Le District presented by the Cinema Society in NYC.

— Dermot Kennedy performed at the fifth stop of the Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour with Aloft Hotels and Universal Music Group and Brands at The Academy Dublin.

— Tinashe hosted a listening party for her Songs For You album at 1 OAK in NYC.

— Dan Smith, Mastercard and JetBlue presented an intimate Bastille concert exclusively for JetBlue cardmembers in NYC.

— Colton Underwood wore a Shore Brand bathing suit while vacationing with Cassie Randolph in St. Lucia.

— Jonathan Cheban and gallerist Isabelle Bscher attended the opening of What’s for Dinner at Gallery Gmuryznska in NYC.

Top Foodies to Follow on Social Media: Gordon Ramsay, Molly Yeh and More

— Leah Messer will give a talk on her forthcoming memoir, Hope, Grace and Faith, at the 2020 Vision event hosted by Live Your Standard from December 6 to 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.