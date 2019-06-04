Catt Sadler is opening up about her emotional 2017 exit from E!, telling Us Weekly that she was nervous to leave her workplace of 12 years.

“Of course I was scared,” she exclusively told Us during the Shiseido Malibu Beach House luncheon to celebrate the launch of her podcast, “NAKED,” on Sunday, June 2. “The unknown is scary. It requires a lot of courage and … it was all very much unknown. There were no promises on how it would all shape out, but you have to bet on yourself, you have to invest in yourself, you have to believe in yourself, and then you have to be prepared to build.”

“I mean, it didn’t happen overnight,” Sadler, 44, said of her second act. “I’ve been working on this podcast for nine months. I’ve been launching a YouTube channel, I have a TV show being developed. It does take time, so there is a real patience required with all of that also. [I had] some concern over, of course, paying my bills and feeding my children. It’s a lot of pressure that is on my shoulders, as I’m sure many women and moms can relate to, but you have to believe, and I’ve kept the faith, and it’s all been going my way, so I’m very appreciative.”

Sadler announced her exit from the cable network in December 2017 after it was revealed that her E! News cohost Jason Kennedy was making “double” her salary. In the wake of that revelation, Sadler got support from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“Jennifer Lawrence posted on her Facebook page about my story,” Sadler told Us. “For someone who doesn’t really use social media and her wanting to use her voice for this cause, you know, I’ll remember that forever.”

“It was so unexpected,” the TV personality said of the A-list support. “I really didn’t expect that, truthfully. So when I did, I felt so supported. I felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Sisterhood really does exist.’ Amy Schumer, I think, started the ball rolling by posting on her Instagram. You know, she was a fan. She watched E!, she knew who was doing what and it wasn’t fair, so by then speaking up, it was helpful in supporting my position and my take on things, of course.”

Sadler also told Us her experience is just symbolic of an ongoing cultural conversation. “It’s not just my story, it’s not just one woman’s story, it’s not a singular story,” she said. “This is the story of so many women across all industries and all walks of life who are being underpaid, so the fact that I could be used as kind of a … symbol to keep the conversation going or even start a conversation — I feel incredibly humbled.”

The first episode of “NAKED” comes out on Thursday, June 6.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

