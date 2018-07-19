Called out! Cazzie David threw shade at Kim Kardashian after the reality star encouraged her social media followers to reduce their use of plastic.

“Plastic Emergency,” the E! personality, 37, wrote on a video of plastic drifting into the ocean posted to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 18. “Our next generation has to live with this! Let’s care enough to fix it!”

David, 24, reposted the message on her own Instagram Story along with a caption that implied Kardashian’s message may be hypocritical. “Have your family stop using plastic water bottles!” the Eighty-Sixed actress wrote. She added, “30% of the worlds plastic consumption is in the Kardashian refrigerators.”

The KKW Beauty founder has yet to respond.

David has complimented Kardashian’s social media skills in the past. While penning a guest article on Instagram aesthetics for Vanity Fair in October 2016, the comedian praised Kardashian’s mastery of the app.

“People so often forget that their Instagram is more than just their latest post. Before posting, step back and look at the bigger picture, a.k.a. your ‘flow,’” David wrote. “Kim Kardashian West uses the same filter for all of her photos in order to maintain her light, golden-brown Insta flow. You can’t live your life on a post-to-post basis — it will make your flow sloppy and you simply can’t have that.”

David also learned the art of photo preparation while hanging out with Khloé Kardashian in February 2016. “Khloe teaching Kaz how to pose,” the writer teased at the time with a snapshot of the pair serving up sass on a black leather couch.

David most recently made headlines for splitting from on-again, off-again boyfriend of two years, Pete Davidson in May. Weeks after the breakup, Davidson, 24, started seeing Ariana Grande. The duo got engaged in mid-June.

