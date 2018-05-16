CBS responded to Pauley Perrette’s accusation that she left NCIS after enduring “multiple physical assaults” during her time on the police procedural.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 15. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

In response, the 49-year-old actress, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons, posted a tweet to thank her studio and CBS. She wrote, “They have always been so good to me and always had my back.”

I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 16, 2018

As previously reported, Perrette posted a series of cryptic tweets over the weekend about her departure from NCIS. She made her final appearance on the show’s May 8 episode.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” she tweeted on Saturday, May 12.

The activist went on to tell her followers that she is “trying to do the right thing,” noting that “silence isn’t the right thing about crime.” She continued, “There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

Perrette concluded, “I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

