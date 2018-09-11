On the 17th anniversary of 9/11, celebrities took to social media to remember the 2,977 victims and pay tribute to the brave first responders who were on the scene of the terrorist attacks.

Former president Barack Obama tweeted, “We will always remember everyone we lost on 9/11, thank the first responders who keep us safe and honor all who defend our country and the ideals that bind us together. There’s nothing our resilience and resolve can’t overcome, and no act of terror can ever change who we are.”

President Donald Trump — who infamously bragged hours after the 2001 tragedy that his building at 40 Wall Street was “the tallest” in downtown Manhattan once the Twin Towers were destroyed — attended a memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, with his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

“Today, all of America wraps up and joins together. We close our arms to help you shoulder your pain and to carry your great, great sorrow,” he said during a speech that addressed the families of the victims of United Flight 93. “Your tears are not shed alone, for they are shared grief with an entire nation.”

Many stars with ties to New York City also spoke out. Jimmy Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, wrote on Twitter, “I love you New York City.” Ice-T, whose show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is based in the Big Apple, tweeted, “It’s 9/11… I actually saw the Towers fall from my apartment window that morning…. Respect to all the victims and people who lost loved ones.”

Michael Strahan tweeted a series of photos of himself and his former New York Giants teammates posing on the field with first responders. “We will never forget the heroes we lost on this tragic day 17 years ago,” he wrote. “Standing side by side with the first responders will always be one of the most special moments of my entire career. #NeverForget.”

Over on Instagram, Kaley Cuoco posted a photo of the World Trade Center. She wrote, “17 years ago .. #neverforget In memory of all the lives lost that day 9/11.” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino wrote, “As I get older this day gets realer and realer. Thousands of innocent lives who left their families to go to work . People trapped and confused inside the smokey buildings making last calls to their loved ones. Heroes sacrificing their lives by running into the buildings to save strangers , while everyone else was running away. A day like this makes every day problems feel small and puts it all into perspective . #911 #Neverforget.”

2,996 people killed, more than 6,000 people injured. Countless families ripped apart, too many broken hearts to imagine. A country forever changed. Remembering those we lost on 9/11, and keeping those who loved them in my thoughts. I will always remember. I will #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ZwOPEGkdv8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 11, 2018

#NeverForget the souls lost and the sacrifices made.#NeverForget the loved ones who soldier on.#NeverForget how united we were as a people — in the most difficult of times. And …#NeverForget that when we stand together, despite our differences, we can overcome anything. pic.twitter.com/1ulOe8ovAU — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) September 11, 2018

We will never forget the lives lost, the families left behind, the first responders’ sacrifices. They tried to bring us to our knees, but in every brave soul who charged into the unknown, in every American who stood together, we rose up & showed what makes us great. #NeverForget — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 11, 2018

Today we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11 and many brave people who risked their lives that day to help. Those acts of selfless sacrifice speak to the very best of us as a nation—we are a people prepared to come together and work for the good of our fellow Americans. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 11, 2018

They just stopped everything at the airport and someone played Amazing Grace on bagpipes to honor the 9/11 victims. That really hit home. #NeverForget 🇺🇸 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 11, 2018

