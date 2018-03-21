We’ll never be royal, but Meghan Markle will be in just a few short weeks! Leading up to the event the world is waiting for, celebrity event and wedding planner David Tutera stopped by Us Weekly’s studios to predict everything from the bride’s dress to the reception décor. See what he has to say in the video above.

A Modern Bride

“We’re looking at a bride-to-be, who is getting married a second time. I love her interracial roots and I love the fact that she truly is a modern bride,” the wedding expert tells Us. “I know we always use that word modern bride. It seems like a cliché, but she really is. And I think they’re both going to step outside the box and try to find ways to do slightly unexpected moments.”

A Dress Fit for a Queen

“As soon as I knew she was engaged, I sketched out her dress. It just like literally came to me. And it’s something that has no applique, no crystal, no beading, a pure diamond white fabric,” Tutera, who also designs bridal gowns, predicts about the bride-to-be’s dress. “I also can see her in a box top cut, not a sweetheart neckline and then a princess cut. The lines of a princess cut for her will make her look beautiful and tall and elongate her torso, with a simple flair out A-line, just understated elegance is what I’m hoping she’ll go for.”

Romantic Décor

For the color scheme and décor, the designer predicts: “I’m hoping that she is going to pull in a little bit of dove gray and also a really soft lilac. And lots of candles, low floral. I’m hoping she doesn’t do big tall candelabras and the expected royal look.”

A Traditional Menu

“Classic. This is where I think traditionalism will stand true to the royal family. We’ll see probably a four, if not five, course meal, which is traditional and typical.”

Lots of Bubbly!

“Lots of bubbly, obviously a fine champagne and great wines. It’s not typically a wild open bar at a royal celebration! There might be a tequila bar on the side, that we don’t see,” Tutera jokes.

To see Tutera demo his prediction for the royal bouquet, watch the video above