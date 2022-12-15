London is never a bad idea — and Us Weekly is rounding up places to visit to make your trip celeb-worthy any time of year.

The Londoner

A luxury hotel right in the middle of the action, The Londoner is located on the southwest corner of Leicester Square and immediately brings visitors into an elegant bar space with live music and an exciting scene.

If you’re looking for a place to stay during your stint overseas, the Londoner has a variety of beautiful rooms, residents-only spaces for socializing and dining and access to a gym, pool and superfood clinic. A major perk to staying at the hotel is the delicious breakfast, complete with a buffet, made-to-order a la carte items, a large selection of tea and coffee (try the mocha!), and friendly and helpful staff.

The hotel has even had A-listers stop by, with Sly Stallone popping in July 2022 and Ed Sheeran visiting that September.

Circolo Popolare

It’s hard to find better Italian food in London than at Circolo Popolare — a restaurant that satisfies all senses with great vibes and eclectic decor that includes over 20,000 bottles displayed throughout the establishment.

The top-notch food passed Chrissy Teigen’s test, with the cookbook author instructing her followers to “get the carbonara!” via an Instagram post after her meal in December 2021.

Chiltern Firehouse

Another hotspot with great food and drinks in Marylebone is Chiltern Firehouse, a former fire station from the 1880s transformed into a hotel and restaurant. Gigi Hadid was among the stars at a British Vogue party at the venue during summer 2022 while Dua Lipa has opted to ring in the New Year there in the past.

José Pizarro at RA

Looking for a place to bring your love of food (and drink) and art (and culture) together? Visit José Pizarro’s collaboration with Royal Academy for a historic and tasty dining experience.