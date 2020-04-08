Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Vanessa Hudgens, Lisa Rinna and Kelly Ripa doing Isaac Calpito’s Torch’d workout classes at home, to Kylie Jenner showing off her Kris Jenner tweet pillow, to Levi’s showing support for artists and musicians on their 5:01 Live show on Instagram. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Vanessa Hudgens, Lisa Rinna and Kelly Ripa have been doing Isaac Calpito’s free Torch’d fitness classes on Instagram Live at 11 a.m. ET every day. The celebrity trainer partnered with No Kid Hungry where viewers can make a donation after participating in the workout.

— Levi’s® is running a 5:01 Live show every day on Instagram at 5:01 p.m. PT with guests, including Snoop Dogg, Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, Charlotte Lawrence and more to show support for artists and encourage everyone to stay home.

— Tori Spelling and Jaime King are using the Watchworthy app, which provides personalized recommendations for all of their favorite television show and allows them to create personalized watch lists.

— Austin Holmes celebrated the release of his new single, “Dream,” which is available on all streaming platforms.

— Kylie Jenner showed off her Kris Jenner tweet pillow from Pizzaslime on her Instagram Story.

— Daily Harvest is hosting a virtual bingo night with Neil Patrick Harris on Saturday, April 11, at 7 pm ET where winners will receive the brand’s new Flatbreads and 400,000 meals will be donated to City Harvest.