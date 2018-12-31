Halsey, Post Malone, The Greatest Showman … how do you pick? Celebs like Jonathan Scott, Jordin Sparks and Adrienne Bailon stopped by Us Weekly and told Us what their no. 1 song of 2018 was. From “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B to “It Isn’t In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, watch the video above to hear what they had to say!

