



Don’t mess with the squad! Ten members of Celine Dion’s team refuted a report that claimed the singer’s backup dancer and close friend Pepe Muñoz is calling the shots in her life.

“Dear Pepe, As the real members of Celine’s ‘inner circle,’ we are saddened and disappointed by an untruthful story that surfaced in the media on Monday, quoting multiple sources who claim they are part of the inner circle and that you have too much influence over Celine, and that you are isolating her,” read a statement posted on Dion’s Twitter account on Wednesday, July 31.

“These ‘sources’ have nothing better to do than to spread untrue gossip,” the statement continued. “Don’t let it get you down… and keep up the great work. We love you! Dave, Dee, Denis, Lina, Michel, Naomi, Suzanne, Sydney, Sylvie, Yves oxoxo.”

The response came two days after Page Six published a report that claimed Muñoz, 35, is a “boy toy who is really trying to take over.” The New York Post column also alleged that Muñoz helped orchestrate the exits of several people from the Grammy winner’s senior team, including stylist Law Roach.

Dion, 51, and Muñoz’s friendship has been the center of attention for nearly two years. Some fans have even speculated that the pair are romantically involved, even though Muñoz identifies as gay.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer — who was married to her manager, René Angélil, from 1994 until his death from throat cancer in 2016 — debunked rumors that she was dating Muñoz during an interview in January.

“The press said, ‘Oh, my God, René just passed and now there’s another man,’” she said on “The Dan Wootton Interview” at the time. “Yeah, there’s another man in my life, but not the man in my life.”

Dion explained on the podcast that she and Muñoz, who is also her creative director, “bonded right away as friends,” but insisted their relationship was purely platonic.

“We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman,” she added. “When I say, ‘I am single,’ please leave me alone.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Muñoz for comment.

