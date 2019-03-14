It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Chance the Rapper! Less than one week after the “Man Who Has Everything” crooner said his “I dos” to his longtime love Kirsten Corley, the couple announced they are expecting their second child together.

The Grammy winner, 25, shared a message on Instagram on Thursday, March 14, that revealed the couple’s happy news. “We pregnant again,” it read. “It’s a girl, JESUS CHRIST, WE LOVE YOU GOD.”

“New baby dropping September,” the musician joked in his caption.

Corley, also 25, who shares daughter Kensli, 3, with her husband, showed off her growing baby bump in an orange bikini and a straw hat in multiple photos posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday. “Oh yeah, we pregnant,” she wrote of the shots.

The couple wed with a star-studded affair at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, on March 9.

“It was a beautiful ceremony,” a source told Us Weekly of their nuptials, which were attended by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The political activist shared photos from his big day on Instagram on Monday, March 11, including a snap of himself wearing a white tux jacket and black pants as he embraced his now-wife. ““The Bennetts,” he wrote.

He also shared a gallery of pics from the reception, in which Kardashian, 38, could be seen making a kissy face at the camera.

The Chicago Tribune reported earlier in March that the twosome tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Chicago in December 2018.

Chance and Corley first met in 2003 when the singer was just 9 years old. They began dating in 2013, and though they briefly split in 2016, they eventually reconciled, getting engaged in July 2018.

They welcomed their first child together in September 2015.

