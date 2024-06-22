Karen Spencer is speaking out for the first time since estranged husband Earl Charles Spencer broke the news earlier this month that they would divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Karen, 52, shared a statement via Instagram on Friday, June 21, regarding her split from the late Princess Diana’s younger brother.

“Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me,” she penned. “I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon.”

“Thought I’d share a few pics from last night’s summer solstice gathering.”

Karen then added a slew of photos from the Althorp estate — the Spencer family home where Diana, who died in 1997, is buried.

One shot was of a gorgeous floral table setting while another featured her family gathering around a fire on the manor’s grounds.

On June 8, Charles, 60, revealed the breakup during an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

“It is immensely sad,” Charles said. “I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

Shortly after confirming his divorce, Charles was photographed canoodling with podcast host Dr. Cat Jarman while attending a production of the Book of Mormon in London.

The two currently host “The Rabbit Hole Detectives” podcast alongside Rev. Richard Cole.

Karen, who hails from Canada and is a philanthropist, met Charles in 2010 while on a blind date.

They married one year later on the Althorp property and share a daughter, Charlotte Diana, 12, together. Their daughter’s middle name pays tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

Charles is also a dad to daughters Kitty, 33, twins Eliza and Amelia, both 31, and son Louis, 30, with ex-wife Victoria Lockwood.

With ex-spouse Caroline Freud, he shares son Edmund, 20, and daughter Lara, 18.

The Althorp: The Story of an English House author previously opened about his relationship with Karen.

“Karen and I both appreciate what the other does and look after what we have,” he noted to The Sunday Times in 2020. “Neither of us has found happiness like this before.”

“I do remember when I met her — she happens to be very beautiful, but the most interesting thing was what she did. That definitely resonated with me. I suppose my childhood was very privileged but very bumpy, emotionally,” he gushed at the time.