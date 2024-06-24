Charli XCX is not here for fans pitting her against Taylor Swift.

The singer shared a message with fans on Sunday, June 23, asking them not to chant “Taylor [Swift] is dead” at her concerts, following a gig at ZIGclub in Sao Paolo, Brazil, the previous night.

“Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of an X post that purports to show the offending behavior. “It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Charli, 31, recently released her sixth album, Brat, and fans quickly speculated that one of the songs, “Sympathy is a Knife,” is about Swift, 34. Charli is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel, a bandmate of Swift’s ex, Matty Healy.

“Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick,” Charli sings on the track.

The “Von Dutch” singer previously opened for Swift on the latter’s Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. Charli and fellow support act Camila Cabello joined Swift onstage to perform “Shake It Off” as well.

In 2019, however, Swifties criticized Charli over comments she made about performing on the tour.

“I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour,” Charli told Pitchfork in 2019. “But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s latest tour — The Eras Tour — wrapped three consecutive nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The last of the three concerts featured the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joining her onstage.

At the end of Swift’s Tortured Poets Department section, the pop star had her dancers get her dressed for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” while she pretended to throw a tantrum. There was a third dancer on Sunday: Kelce, 34, joined Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat. Kelce pretended to apply blush to Swift’s cheeks before dabbing invisible makeup on himself. He also did a special jig on the stage.

Swift’s London shows have drawn major stars including Paul McCartney, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Cruise and Travis and Kylie Kelce.