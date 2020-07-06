Charlie Daniels, who was best known for his song “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died on Monday, July 6, Us Weekly confirms. He was 83.

The country singer died at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, his publicist tells Us. He previously battled prostate cancer in 2001, had a minor stroke in 2010 and had a pacemaker implanted in his heart in 2013.

After news broke of Daniels’ death, several fellow country stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

“The country music flag is flying at half mast today. RIP Charlie Daniels,” Luke Combs tweeted. Jake Owen, meanwhile, remembered the fiddler as “the nicest country artist I’ve ever had the chance to spend moments around.”

Over on Instagram, Daniels’ longtime friend and collaborator Travis Tritt, whom he toured with in 2019, wrote, “My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business. He was always there for me when I needed him. I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone. Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful.”

The Wilmington, North Carolina, native was a pioneer in introducing the sounds of southern rock and bluegrass into modern-day country music. He worked closely with Bob Dylan in the 1960s, most famously playing guitar on the Nobel Prize winner’s album Nashville Skyline.

Daniels and his band won a Grammy in 1979 for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which became his signature song after it was included in John Travolta’s 1980 movie Urban Cowboy. Daniels was also known for 1973’s “Uneasy Rider” and 1975’s “Long Haired Country Boy.”

The musician continued performing and releasing new music in his latter years. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. He also released a memoir titled Never Look at the Empty Seats in 2017.

Daniels is survived by his wife, Hazel Daniels, whom he married in September 1963, and their son, Charlie Daniels Jr.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.