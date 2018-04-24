Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis are still going strong 13 years into their romance, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“Charlie and Morgana are very much in love,” a source tells Us. “Morgana is holding down the fort while Charlie is away.”

The relationship update comes after the actor, 38, hit the beach in Hawaii with a mystery woman on Sunday, April 22, between filming scenes for his upcoming Ben Affleck-starring Netflix film, Triple Frontier.

“The girl on the beach is a cast member,” the source clarifies. “They are friends.”

Hunnam went shirtless and bared his buff body in pineapple-printed swim trunks while enjoying some fun in the sun with the unidentified female pal. They walked together in the sand before spending some time cooling off in the water and splashing around.

The Sons of Anarchy alum has been dating jewelry designer McNelis, 34, since 2005 — but his recent trip to Hawaii isn’t the first time they’ve been at a distance. In a 2016 interview, he admitted that he didn’t speak to his girlfriend for five months while he was filming The Lost City of Z in Cambodia the previous year.

“The mail system [there] doesn’t really work very well. It’s completely unreliable,” the heartthrob told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and [the] things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before. … My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”

Hunnam (who was previously married to Katharine Towne from 1999 to 2002) and McNelis live together in Hollywood Hills, where they apparently have plenty of sex. “I try to make love as often as I can,” he told Men’s Health in March when asked about his workout secret. “That’s an important part of fitness. … We are supposed to be very active animals. It’s our DNA.”

