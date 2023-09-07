Charlie Puth and his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, are officially engaged.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” Puth, 31, captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics on Thursday, September 7. One of the snaps showcases Sansone’s large engagement ring as another features the duo biting into the same slice of pizza.

He continued: “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Fans and celebrities, including John Legend and Patrick Schwarzenegger, filled the comments section with congratulations for the happy couple. “Congratulations!!” Legend, 44, posted, while Schwarzenegger, 29 wrote, “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS !!!!😍.”

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder also shared his well-wishes for the pair, commenting, “CONGRAAAAATS DUDE!!!!!”

Puth and Sansone, 24, have been romantically linked since last year after the “Attention” singer confirmed he was dating someone during an October 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“I’m with somebody now,” Puth said at the time. When asked by host Howard Stern whether he was in love with her, he sweetly responded, “Yeah.”

Puth went on to note that the two “grew up” together in New Jersey. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he shared.

He added that Sansone has “always been very, very nice to me,” stating, “And I would assume when times inevitably hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me, as well.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022. “🎶 Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.),” Puth captioned a pic of Polaroids they took together.

Earlier this year, they made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills. “Debut,” Sansone captioned snaps from their night out via Instagram. Puth complemented his then-girlfriend’s black dress and red nails with a white suit jacket, black shirt and black and red floral pants.

The two have appeared on each other’s socials several times over the past few months. “Screensaver,” Sansone captioned an Instagram selfie with Puth in June. Both Sansone and Puth shared a pic of them kissing onstage to commemorate the end of the musician’s 2023 North American tour.

Last month, Puth not-so-subtly confirmed Sansone was the inspiration behind his song “Lipstick” by posting photos of him covered in lipstick kiss marks. “The person who did this is who Lipstick is about,” he jokingly captioned his August 19 Instagram post.