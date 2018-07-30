He empathizes with her. Charlie Sheen “can relate” to Roseanne Barr amid the aftermath of her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett and subsequent firing.

“I can relate to that tone of absolute despair because it’s not just about herself, it’s about the people that she knows she affected as well,” Sheen, 52, said on Monday, July 30, during his appearance on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O show. “What I hear in her voice, trying not to focus on the words but the emotion, is I hear the frustration, pain. There’s a sadness there.”

Barr, 65, came under fire in May after tweeting that Jarrett, 61, an Obama White House aide, looked like a child of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” Shortly after, Sheen slammed the comedian for her remarks, tweeting “Roseanne good riddance” and his desire to revive his hit sitcom, Two and a Half Men.

“The runway is now clear for OUR reboot,” Sheen tweeted at the time alongside a photo of an old script.

Sheen made headlines in May 2011 after he was fired from Two and a Half Men following an argument with cocreator Chuck Lorre. He was later replaced by Ashton Kutcher until the series finale in 2015 after 12 seasons.

“The thing that is a little bit sad is that when someone does melt, everything good they have ever done that has entertained millions of people is forgotten,” the Anger Management star continued. “I shouldn’t have said ‘Roseanne good riddance’ because whatever happened, she’s been nothing but nice to me in the past so that part I would delete.”

Last month, Barr apologized for her racist tweet during her appearance on Rabbi Shmuley’s podcast. “I didn’t mean what they think I meant, and that’s what’s so painful,” said the Roseanne star, whose show was canceled by ABC shortly after her remarks. “But I have to face that this hurt people — and when you hurt people, even unwittingly, there’s no excuse, so I don’t want to blabber off on excuses.”

Later in June, ABC announced a Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, which is expected to premiere this fall sans Barr.

