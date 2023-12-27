Charlie Sheen was “recovering from a medical procedure” when his neighbor allegedly attacked him on December 20.

“Charlie was already super vulnerable when the alleged attack happened,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He had bandages around [his] neck and face because he had a medical procedure. So, he was bandaged up when she [allegedly] choked him.”

The source adds that Sheen, 58, came face-to-face with his alleged attacker, who has been identified in reports as Electra Schrock, after hearing a knock at the door of his Malibu residence.

“All he did was answer a door to a knock. He didn’t know who was behind the door and then he was attacked. It was very scary for him and he was shaken up,” the source claims. “She [allegedly] forced her way in, strangled him and ripped his shirt and ripped the bandages on his face.”

The source also tells Us that the neighbor, 47, had previously “allegedly squirted something on [Charlie’s] car and dumped trash on his property.”

Schrock has been charged with Felony Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Force: Possible Great Bodily Injury, Us can confirm. She was arraigned on Tuesday, December 26, and pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $75,000, Fox News reported.

TMZ was the first to report news of the alleged attack last week. According to the outlet, Sheen was not transported to the hospital after the incident.

Sheen has recently been in the news for quashing drama in other areas of his life. The actor recently mended fences with Two and a Half Men cocreator Chuck Lorre after their longstanding feud.

Sheen and Lorre’s friendship soured in 2011 after Sheen called the showrunner a “contaminated little maggot” for shutting down production on Two and a Half Men amid Sheen’s struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Sheen was subsequently fired from the CBS sitcom.

After years of estrangement, Lorre, 71, asked Sheen to play a version of himself on his Max series Bookie, which premiered in November. During an interview with Variety last month, Lorre recalled his first conversation with Sheen about the role.

“Almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once,” Lorre said. “And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself.”

Sheen, meanwhile, said during an interview with Deadline earlier this month that he would work with Lorre on another sitcom in a heartbeat.

“If [Chuck] decided, ‘Hey man, let’s finish how we started,’ if he said that, I’m asking where and when. I’ll read the script when it gets there, but it’s as simple as that,” he said.

After struggling with addiction during his time on Two and a Half Men, Sheen got sober in late 2017. He told Deadline that he tries to view his firing from the show as a learning experience.

“If I hadn’t f—ked everything up, we could have done it as long as we wanted to. So, they say, don’t live in regret, but you have to honor it. You have to learn from it,” he said.