Charlize Theron loves the Bachelor franchise so much that she recently joked that she’s “dating” the show. But the 42-year-old was disgusted when season 22 lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to fan favorite Becca Kufrin — only to break things off a few weeks later for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

“She is so much better off,” Theron declared during a Monday, May 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I mean literally . . . not impressive. Not impressed at all.”

The Tully actress still hasn’t recovered from the emotional, unedited clip that showed the race car driver, 36, breaking publicist Kufrin’s heart. “That was the most awkward watching experience of my life,” Theron revealed. “It was just brutal and she just kept it together and she had integrity about it and he looked like a f—king d—k.”

Luckily, Kufrin will get a second shot at love as the Bachelorette. And the Oscar winner will be cheering the Minnesota native on from her living room. “I think she’s gonna be great,” said Theron. “She’s fun and I think she handled the whole thing so well.”

Cohen also had opinions about Luyendyk, quipping: “I really maintain that he wasn’t hot enough to be The Bachelor.”

In March, Theron told James Corden that she tricks her children Jackson, 6, and August, 2, into early lights out on Bachelor night. “I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath,” she shared. “I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 28 at 8 p.m.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!