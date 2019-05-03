Charlize Theron Confesses She Tried These 4 Drugs ‘a Long Time Ago’

Look away, Ma! Charlize Theron made a surprising confession about her past drug use while playing a game with her mom, Gerda Maritz, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, May 2.

During a round of “Which Mother Knows Best?” with fellow guest Seth Rogen and his mom, Sandy Rogen, the Oscar winner, 43, admitted that she experimented with a multitude of drugs back in the day.

Andy Cohen turned to Maritz, who was a guest bartender with Sandy, and asked, “Aside from weed, what other drugs did Charlize admit to trying?” Without hesitation, Maritz replied, “All of them!”

Theron confessed that her mom was “pretty close” before holding up a sign that read, “Molly, acid, mushrooms and cocaine.” After Seth, 37, burst into laughter and Cohen, 50, gave her a high-five, the Monster star took a moment to clear things up.

“By the way, that was a long time ago and I don’t do that anymore,” she said. “Very long time ago.”

Theron’s comments came three days after she said on The Howard Stern Show that she “used to be, like, a wake and baker in my 20s.” But by the time she turned 30, she “was no fun on it anymore.”

“I didn’t get paranoid. I just became a bore,” the Mad Max: Fury Road star explained on the SiriusXM show on Monday, April 29. “I only wanted to eat. I just wanted to lie there. I just became so antisocial.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

