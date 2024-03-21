Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes pushed back on the idea that he’s “oversharing” regarding his relationship with country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

“Sometimes it feels like maybe it’s an oversharing situation, or maybe there’s a lot of details,” he told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, March 20, “but I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private.”

Stokes, 31, hasn’t hesitated to share glimpses into his private life on social media, but he stressed that they’re just that — glimpses.

“I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy,” he added.

Stokes, who portrays John Booker “John B.” Routledge on the Netflix drama, has been dating Ballerini, 30, since January 2023 — and the two frequently share photos of themselves together on Instagram. They have also displayed plenty of PDA and appear together at sporting events, award shows, or on simple date nights.

As is the case with any celebrity couple, however, the two have had to navigate prioritizing each other around their busy schedules. Stokes said they often need to turn to technology to bridge the geographic gap.

“We’ve done FaceTime date nights, where we’ll pick a cuisine and then figure out, ‘Do we want to do red wine tonight? Do we want to do a white wine or are we just drinking water?’ So, we have found beautiful ways to make distance at times work,” Stokes explained.

That seems fitting for a couple who first got together when Ballerini slid into Stokes’ DMs. Ballerini said in February 2023 that their relationship began around the time she was ready to get back into dating after her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans in November 2022. Once Stokes and Ballerini began following each other on Instagram, she sent him a message just saying, “Hi, Chase Stokes,” and their relationship built from there.

Fortunately for the two, their schedules have actually lined up pretty nicely, with Stokes filming Outer Banks at the same time Ballerini is at her busiest.

“We’ve been really fortunate in this recent chapter that our busy seasons have not overlapped,” Stokes said. “So, [Ballerini will] either be here or I’ll go to Nashville, which has made it really nice. In the future and as we’ve continued to grow in our relationship, we just try to make sure our schedules can coexist and we have time.”

Stokes is currently filming season four of Outer Banks alongside costars Austin North, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey and his ex-girlfriend, Madelyn Cline.