Kelsea Ballerini is the epitome of shooting your shot, famously sliding into now-boyfriend Chase Stokes’ direct messages to introduce herself.

The country singer, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 16 to celebrate the Outer Banks actor on his 31st birthday.

Ballerini shared several photos and videos with Stokes, including a snap of the pair attending a concert together. “Happy birthday, my sweet virgo. @hichasestokes,” she captioned the post.

“My human ❤️,” Stokes replied to the post.

And it was the final slide of her birthday tribute that showed how the relationship began — a screenshot of the “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” singer sliding into Stokes’ DMs.

“Hiii chase stokes,” Ballerini wrote, in reference to Stokes’ username.

“Hey there how u doin,” Stokes replied two hours later.

Earlier this month, Stokes took his turn celebrating Ballerini’s birthday on Instagram with a series of photos and videos. “Dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. i love you ❤️,” he captioned the post.

“You really made 29 😍🥹🫶🫠 i love you stokes,” Ballerini wrote.

The pair sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles. Ballerini confirmed her relationship with Stokes during a “Call Her Daddy” episode the following month.

“[My manager] was like, ‘You know who’s really cute, like, when you’re ready? Chase,’” Ballerini explained. “I was like, ‘You’re so right,'” she recalled. “His handle is ‘hichasestokes’ and I just said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes.'”

Prior to this, Ballerini and Stokes had both experienced relationships in the public eye. Ballerini announced in August 2022 that she and fellow country artist Morgan Evans had broken up after nearly five years of marriage.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Stokes, for his part, was previously linked to Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline. After confirming their relationship in June 2020, the couple split in November 2021.

As for Ballerini and Cline, the two seem to have nothing but love for one another. After the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Ballerini commented a sweet message on Cline’s Instagram post.

“You looked a ridiculous level of stunning and i’m glad i finally got to hug your neck 🤍,” Ballerini wrote.

“So happy I got to squeeze you gorgeous gorgeous girl,” Cline replied.