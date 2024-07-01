Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland has found himself in a legal situation after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a weapon.

The Fast Foodies star was charged in Minnesota’s Ramsey County District Court on Monday, July 1, with felony threats of violence days after police responded to a call about a man with a gun, Us Weekly confirms.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local NBC affiliate KARE 11, a woman told police that Sutherland, 40, pointed a gun at her during an incident on Friday, June 28. The chef allegedly hit her in the chest with the weapon telling her, “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.”

The criminal complaint also alleged that the victim said Sutherland put his hands around her neck and said, “I want you dead.”

In a statement to People, Sutherland’s attorney, John Daly, said the criminal complaint is “riddled with falsehoods.”

“Mr. Sutherland vehemently denies all the allegations in the complaint,” he told the publication on Monday. “He never threatened to shoot anyone. He did not physically assault his girlfriend. He looks forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds.”

While the criminal complaint states Sutherland and the victim began arguing because they were no longer going to a music festival, the chef’s attorney has a different perspective. In regards to what allegedly prompted the woman’s claims, Daly said, “The relationship was coming to an end.”

After appearing in court on Monday, Sutherland was released on his own recognizance and ordered to surrender to police any guns he owns within 24 hours, the Star Tribune reported. He’s due back in court on August 16.

Before becoming the co-host of TruTV’s Fast Foodies, Sutherland made several appearances on TV such as competing on season 16 of Top Chef in 2019 and winning an episode of Iron Chef America.

In July 2022, Sutherland was injured when he got into a boating accident. According to a GoFundMe page set up at the time, the foodie was serving as the captain of the boat and as he adjusted his captain hat, it blew off. When he tried to grab for it, the boat hit a wave and he fell off the boat, causing a series of injuries.

Over time, Sutherland was able to recover from the incident that left him with a broken arm and jaw. Earlier this year, he announced plans to open Pearl & the Thief in Minneapolis’ Mill District.

Us Weekly has reached out to Sutherland’s attorney for comment.