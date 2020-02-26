Doing her thing! Chelsea Handler celebrated her 45th birthday in the best way possible — skiing with a margarita close by!

The Chelsea Lately alum hit the slopes with loved ones at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, February 25. She posted a video of herself to Instagram that showed her skiing gracefully through the snow while skillfully holding a margarita in her left hand. In her right hand, she held onto a lit marijuana blunt.

The Life Will Be the Death of Me author skied pantsless, making sure to carefully cover her birthday suit with an orange puffer jacket that boasted dark blue stripes.

“Skiing into 45 with my margarita, my marijuana, and my mountain! #whoneedspants #birthdaysuit,” she captioned the breezy video, which featured the song “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.

Handler’s clip attracted birthday messages from her A-list pals. Kevin Hart joked that the fellow comedian was a “crazy ass 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” while Kate Hudson noted how she was “feeling left out” before writing “happy birthday sis ✨.”

Handler continued to show fans how she spent her special day across Instagram. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a snap of herself enjoying a picnic in the woods that her pals arranged for her. She also uploaded a Boomerang to her Instagram Stories that showed her smiling with several balloons in her hand.

“Guys, it’s my birthday! I’m 45 years old and I’m wearing this outfit because The Great sent it to me and I love those girls, and because it is kind of ironic that I’m not in prison,” she joked in a video posted to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, February 26. “So, happy birthday to me!”

The Chelsea Does star then proceeded to light up her cupcake, which featured a joint instead of a candle. “It’s my birthday week,” she captioned the post, which also featured a selfie of her holding up her cupcake. “And I can rip from a cupcake if I want to.”