Talk about a #TBT! Cher took Us on a walk down memory lane while revisiting her hilarious earliest tweets.

The iconic pop star, 72, penned many memorable tweets before the platform really took off.

“It was easy to live before Twitter. Tweeting was kind of an accident,” Cher told Live Nation while promoting her upcoming Here We Go Again tour. “When I first started, I was so ridiculous and I didn’t mean to be saying something mean, but I found out that I had, but everybody thought it was hysterical so I think it got me, like, a gazillion followers in one day.”

The Mamma Mia star, who boasts a following of more than 3 million on the microblogging site, is known for tweeting jaw dropping sentiments. “Can anyone c me?” she wrote in May 2014. She also tweeted in May 2014, “Wu Tang Cher Clan.”

“So I made so many mistakes and had no idea what I was doing and had all these kids saying, ‘No, no, no, no, do this, do that, don’t ever do that.’ So I kind of got a crash course in it right way,” Cher admitted. “Sometimes you want to say something in the heat of the moment and you put it out and if you send it and you look at it and you go, ‘What? What was I thinking?’

The “Fernando” songstress will kick off her tour on January 17, 2019, in Estero, Florida, and wrap on May 18, 2019, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Click here to see all her tour dates!

