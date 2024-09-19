Cheryl Burke Chose Celibacy for 3 Years After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke is opening up about what she’s learned from being celibate for three years following her separation from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

“I’ve definitely built a lot more self-love and self-respect and self-worth. I was a serial dater, so I never was ever, ever single. The thought of living alone or being alone was just not an option. It was just never going to happen in my world,” Burke, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast. “I love that I’ve grown so much and that I’m doing it consciously and with an intention.”

Burke noted that she’s not sure whether people believe her when she says she’s choosing to be celibate and single.

“They’re just like, ‘What?’” Burke said. “As if I’m speaking a different language completely. Which is so interesting. There is a little bit of, initially I’m thinking, ‘Oh, wait, should I be like?’ But no! Why? I am on that Mya train. Go, Mya.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Lawrence dated on and off for several years before exchanging vows in 2019. Us confirmed in February 2022 that Burke filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their breakup. They finalized their divorce in September 2022.

While reflecting on her recent major life changes — including her divorce from Lawrence and her decision to part ways with DWTS in 2022 — Burke explained that she thinks there’s a stigma with being single at 40 instead of “celebrating” people who have that “courage.”

“I’ll never forget being interviewed by somebody recently and they’re like, ‘Well, you seem really proud to be single,’ as if it was not like, ‘Are you sure you’re proud?’” she recalled. “It’s interesting.”

As for whether Burke has any intentions to dip her toe back into the dating pool, she told Us she doesn’t think joining a dating app is in her future now — or ever.

“Never say never, but I have no plans of joining a dating app, and nor do I ever think or see myself looking,” she said. “Even though I need to be better at leaving my house, I still live like a hermit sometimes, but I think it will happen when it happens. When my energy shifts, then I know if it does happen, I’m ready. I’m not in a rush.”

When she’s not navigating her personal life, Burke can be found talking all things DWTS on her “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast.

“I just feel like I am still, in a way, grieving but not nearly as heavy as it was a year ago. I also feel like it’s been helpful to hear my guest’s stories and what they’ve been through, because we don’t have that time to talk,” Burke said. “And if we do get there, we always get pulled in a different direction. So there’s a lot of similarities, but there’s also beautiful memories, and it’s everything.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi