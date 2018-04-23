After reuniting following a nine-year-long breakup, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have figured out the key to making their relationship work.

Us Weekly caught up with the couple at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday, April 20, where they opened up about how their friendship has helped them as a couple. “I think it’s because we’re really good friends and that’s where it all starts,” the Boy Meets World alum, 38, told Us exclusively. “I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there.”

“That’s the most important thing. We can actually hang out. When we go away together, we really enjoy it,” he added, “When it’s just the two of us, it’s the best.”

While the pair looked stunning on the red carpet at the event, the Dance Moms star, 33, told Us that their date nights often consist of staying in and having take out. “We’re usually on the couch. I’m like top knot, no makeup on and ordering food and watching Homeland,” Burke told Us. “We’ve actually traveled all over the world. Other than watching Homeland, we love to travel.”

The Dancing With the Stars personality and the actor dated in 2007 before going their separate ways a year later. They rekindled their romance in February 2017, after spending nearly a decade apart. Since the pair reunited, they have shared adorable snaps from their romantic trips on social media, including some from their vacation in Grenada in July 2017.

“Adventure of a lifetime,” captioned a cute photo of them standing under a waterfall.

The couple met through one of Lawrence’s brothers, Joey, who competed on season 3 of the hit ABC dance show in 2006.

