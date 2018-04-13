It’s officially Dancing With the Stars season. The cast of the all-athletes season was revealed on Good Morning America on Friday, April 13.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Jamie Anderson all joined season 26. The full list also includes Johnny Damon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Below is the full list and the professional dancers each athlete is paired with:

– Adam Rippon (Olympic figure skater) with Jenna Johnson

– Arike Ogunbowale (Women’s basketball player) with Gleb Savchenko

– Chris Mazdzer (Olympic luger) with Witney Carson

– Jamie Anderson (professional snowboarder) with Artem Chigvintsev

– Jennie Finch Daigle (Olympic softball player) with Keo Motsepe

– Johnny Damon (Former MLB star) with Emma Slater

– Josh Norman (NFL star) with Sharna Burgess

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Former NBA star) with Lindsay Arnold

– Mirai Nagasu (Olympic figure skater) with Alan Bersten

– Tonya Harding (Former Olympic figure skater) with Sasha Farber

This is the first season of Dancing With the Stars to contain all athlete competitors. However, athletes have dominated the competition in the past. Emmitt Smith, Apolo Antono Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez and Rashad Jennings have all taken home mirror ball trophies in the past.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are all set to return as the judges this season while Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews serve as hosts.

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes premieres ABC on Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

