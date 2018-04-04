Tonya Harding is ready for her comeback. The Olympian is set to compete on the first-ever all athletes season of Dancing With the Stars, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. Harding, who is most famous for her feud with Nancy Kerrigan, landed back in the spotlight this year with the release of I, Tonya, the Oscar-nominated film.Kerrigan competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics, Harding’s ex-husband and bodyguard hired a man to hit Kerrigan in the knee — and the blame fell on Harding.

“The media had me convicted of doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all. I’m always the bad person,” Harding, 47, told ABC News in December about her fight with Kerrigan. “Is it a challenge from the Lord to see how far I can be pushed until I break and become nothing? You can’t push me that far anymore, because I’ve been nothing and I’ve been nothing several times … But it’s my faith in myself and in my father that comes back to me and makes me get back up off my butt and be something worth being proud of. I always wanted my daddy to be proud. And now, I want my son to be proud.”

Us Weekly can also reveal that Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson are set to join this season.

In March, Us Weekly spoke to Rippon, 28, about the possibility of appearing on the competition show. “If the opportunity came about I think it would be fun,” he told Us, adding that although he may have an upper hand being a skater, “all is fair in love in war.” He also had an opinion about who he’d want has his professional partner: ” Somebody who can keep up with my quick whips whoever that woman may be.”

ABC declined to comment. The full cast of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes will be announced on Good Morning America on Friday, April 13.

