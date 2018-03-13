The winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are over, but the games have just begun for best friend figure skaters Adam Rippon and Ashley Wagner. The pair stopped by Us Weekly studios recently to go head-to-head to see how well they know each other. Watch them duke it out in the video above!

Wagner, 26, thinks she knows her best friend well. When asked what Rippon’s pre-performance meal is, she answered with certainty: “He doesn’t have a pre-performance meal. I can tell you he really likes toasts more than anything else in the world,” she explained. “Should he be eating that before a competition? No. He probably does though.”

The recent bronze medalist, 28, confirmed her answer when he told Us: “Usually when we’re at competitions, I have a trail mix or like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. She was right to go [with] the grains.”

But when it came to Rippon knowing Wagner, he wasn’t as on point as she was. “She’s probably binge watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Well, she’d better be,” he guessed about Wagner’s favorite show.

The California native answered: “I am binge watching Altered Carbon and my mind is absolutely blown. The show is insane. Adam will not know that.”

“I don’t even know what that is. Being straight is exhausting,” he joked in response.

For more fun with the duo – and to find out how they met and what Rippon’s drink of choice is – watch the video above.

