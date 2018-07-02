Clearing the air. Cheryl Cole confronted reports that her mother, Joan Callaghan, influenced her split from Liam Payne.

“I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. I don’t know why they involve her in stores about me,” the “Call My Name” songstress, 35, tweeted on Monday, July 2. “I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her.”

Cole’s statement comes one day after she and Payne, 24, revealed their split. “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” the X Factor judge tweeted onSunday, July 1. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The pop star’s statement slammed British tabloid reports that Callaghan moved in with Cole and Payne shortly after they welcomed son Bear, 13 months. Also, according to the Daily Mail, Callaghan posed a “problem” in the former pair’s relationship and got “in the way.”

The One Direction alum, who shares son Bear, 13 months, with Cole, tweeted a similar statement at the same time.

The British singers, who started dating in 2015, have been dodging split rumors throughout their relationship. The “Familiar” songster spoke out about the reports in March, noting that the pair have normal fights, as most couples do.

“The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up. And the thing is, for me, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle,” he told Lodon’s ES Magazine at the time. “You know, we have our struggles — like, of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”

