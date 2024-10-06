Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. Spotted Together for 1st Time Since Scandal

Cheryl Hines and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stepped out in public for the first time since news broke of his alleged affair.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the pair were photographed on Saturday, October 5, after grabbing Starbucks in Malibu, California.

For the outing, Hines, 59, wore a black T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. She seemingly did not have a wedding ring on her left ring finger.

The excursion came weeks after New York Magazine announced they placed correspondent Olivia Nuzzi on leave after she allegedly failed to disclose a relationship with a subject.

“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust,” the magazine’s statement read.

While the outlet did not publicly name Kennedy, 70, CNN and The New York Times reported that the subject was him. In a statement to The Times, Nuzzi denied having a physical relationship with Kennedy.

“I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” Nuzzi said in her statement. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Kennedy, for his part, has denied the correspondence. “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” his spokesperson told NBC News in a September statement.

Amid the scandal, a source told Us Weekly that Hines was more bothered by her husband’s decision to back former President Donald Trump than his alleged personal relationship.

“Cheryl wasn’t so upset about the alleged affair, but more about how her husband’s involvement with Trump will affect her in Hollywood,” the insider said. “[RFK Jr.’s] political outspokenness has garnered a lot of polarizing attention. She’s worried that it will hinder her work opportunities, given her long career.”

A representative for Hines declined Us‘ request for comment.

Hines and Kennedy tied the knot in 2014. Hines was previously married to Paul Young for eight years before their divorce in 2010. The pair share daughter Catherine, 20.

Hines was previously married to Emily Black from 1982 to 1994, with whom he shares son Bobby III, 40, and daughter Kathleen, 36. He exchanged vows with late Mary Richardson in 1994 and welcomed kids Conor, 30, Kyra, 29, Finn, 26, and Aidan, 23. They separated in 2010.