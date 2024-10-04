As Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s turbulent year continues, his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, has stayed quiet.

Kennedy, 70, dropped out of the presidential race in late August, choosing to back former President Donald Trump. A few weeks later, news broke of a personal relationship between him and New York Magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

A source tells Us Weekly that Hines, 59, was more upset about Kennedy’s moves on the campaign trail than in his private life.

“Cheryl wasn’t so upset about the alleged affair, but more about how her husband’s involvement with Trump will affect her in Hollywood,” the source said. “[RFK Jr.’s] political outspokenness has garnered a lot of polarizing attention.She‘s worried that it will hinder her work opportunities, given her long career.”

A representative for Hines declined Us Weekly’s request for comment.

Hines has 30 years of acting experience and is best known for playing Larry David’s wife (then ex-wife) on HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm for 12 seasons.

Hines was an outspoken supporter of President Joe Biden in 2020; in this election cycle, she backed her husband’s failed independent bid earlier this year. When he dropped out, Hines released a statement commending him.

“I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans and independents,” Hines told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative and endearing journey.“

Less than a month after Kennedy dropped out of the race, news broke that New York Magazine had placed Nuzzi on leave for engaging “in a personal relationship” with Kennedy. A source told CNN that their relationship was “emotional and digital in nature.”

Nuzzi broke her silence on the matter in a statement to CNN in which she confirmed the relationship was “never physical,” but that she should have disclosed it to her employer.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal. During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” the statement read. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson