Celebrity News

Chicago Bears Icon and Former NFL Star Dick Butkus Dead at Age 80

By
Dick Butkus. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bears legend and former player Dick Butkus died on Wednesday, October 4. He was 80.

Butkus’ family confirmed his passing on Thursday, October 5, sharing in a statement that he “died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California.”

The statement continued: “The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support.”

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Butkus was a linebacker for the Bears from 1965 to 1978 after playing college football at University of Illinois. He was known as a hometown hero after growing up in Chicago.

The late athlete’s jersey — No. 51 — was retired in 1994 by the team to honor his legacy. Butkus was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.

