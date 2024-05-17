Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is rushing to the defense of kicker Harrison Butker amid backlash for his recent graduation speech.

“Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is, I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up,” Gracie, 25, told Fox News on Friday, May 17. “And I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision. But for me, in my life, I know it was really formative in shaping me and my siblings to be who we are.”

Gracie noted that she understood Butker’s perspective, adding, “I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field.”

Gracie’s mom, Tavia Hunt, echoed her daughter’s sentiments in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday.

“I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer,” she wrote. “Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children. Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion.”

Butker, 28, raised eyebrows with his comments at Benedictine College’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 11, delivering a speech that called out the LGBTQ+ community, abortion access and more.

“While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” he said at the time. “The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

The athlete further directed his remarks to women in the audience, arguing that they should be excited about being homemakers.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

The speech ignited a wave of criticism across the nation, and the NFL released a statement on Wednesday, May 15, insisting that Butker’s opinion does not reflect the league overall. (The Chiefs, meanwhile, have not issued a formal response.)

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”