Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has been accused of dragging the mother of his child down a set of stairs and injuring her before his arrest in Tuscaloosa on Sunday, June 16.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, July 18, the woman claimed that Buggs, 27, broke into her home with a tire iron around 5:28 a.m. on Sunday before going upstairs to confront her. The docs indicated that the woman had “scratch marks” on her wrists and several broken “clip-on toenails” from the alleged altercation, per the outlet.

Buggs was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault. He was taken to Tuscaloosa County Jail and held on a 24-hour domestic violence hold. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Us Weekly has reached out to Buggs for comment.

Buggs’ recent arrest comes less than three weeks after the Tuscaloosa Police Department issued warrants against him on charges of cruelty to dogs in the second degree in connection with a March incident.

Us confirmed that the Alabama county’s police department responded following a report that two dogs that appeared malnourished and neglected had been left on a house’s porch overnight. The allegedly abandoned residence was being rented by Buggs.

ESPN reported that responding officers seized a pit bull, which was later euthanized, and a Rottweiler on the home’s screened-in porch, where the animals allegedly didn’t have access to food or water. It was also reported that Buggs had recently moved out of the home.

Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson, denied the claims in a statement obtained by ESPN.

“Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson said. “The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question.”

Robinson further alleged that the animal cruelty allegations were connected to an ongoing battle with the City of Tuscaloosa related to the hookah lounge that Buggs owns in the city. Buggs has not spoken publicly about the situation.

“Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the closure of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge,” Robinson’s statement continued, claiming that Buggs had been arrested “on two separate occasions in the past two months, but each time no public record was made of these arrests.”

Kings Hookah Lounge first opened in February 2021 and has received citations for overcrowding, operating without a business license and failing to pay city sales tax, according to Patch.

Buggs has played for the Chiefs since January. He was previously drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.