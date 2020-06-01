Celebrating marriage. Chip Gaines showered his wife, Joanna Gaines, with love on Sunday, May 31, paying tribute to the reality star in a sweet Instagram post.

“Everything about you has made everything about me better. And 17 years later I’m still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world,” Chip, 45, wrote next to a photo from their wedding day. “After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you.”

Chip and Joanna, 42, first met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2003. They now share five children: Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 11, Ellie, 10, and Crew, 23 months. The former Fixer Upper stars recently opened up about their family life in Waco, Texas, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important to us that the kids understand what’s happening outside of the farm,” she said on the Today show in April. “Right now, it feels kind of protected, sheltered [since] they don’t watch the news, they don’t have the stuff on their phones, they don’t know what’s really going on. So we’ve really sat and communicated just the seriousness of this and how we can be praying for people.”

In March, Chip raved over the Magnolia Table author in an interview with E!. “I think anybody can have [a marriage like ours],” he said during the network’s In the Room. “At the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world.”

He also noted that he wasn’t “naturally built for marriage” but that changed. “When you start experimenting with this idea that I love something more than I love myself — and I’m an arrogant, self-centered freak — [that’s when you know],” he said. “I got married when I was a little later — we’re in the Bible belt, so my friends were all getting married at 21, 22. Having their first kid at 23, 24, and I was just like, ‘Y’all are crazy, man, who would want to do that?’”

Although the family of five is extremely busy with multiple ventures, the Magnolia Press owner also recently revealed that it wouldn’t surprise her if Chip wanted to have another child down the line.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again. Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many,” she said on the Today show in October. “I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with children. He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”